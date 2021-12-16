TakeTwo appoints Global Head of Events to spearhead MICE business division

TakeTwo Travel Solutions (www.mytaketwo.com), the specialist independent premium service TMC which recently launched in UK/Europe and the US, is expanding its service offering with the launch of a new meetings and events division.

Debbie Matthams has been appointed as Global Head of Events to spearhead the new MICE business division’s growth on both sides of the Atlantic. She brings extensive experience to TakeTwo from diverse roles spanning over three decades in conference, meetings and event logistics and management. Her career includes 26 years as Head of Conference & Events at Statesman Travel where she established the MICE division and led a team of nine in development, production and delivery of wide-ranging projects, from trade shows, conferences, incentives and charity events, to air shows, group air travel, group accommodation and small meetings.

Following the acquisition of Statesman by Travel & Transport, Debbie remained as Head of Meetings & Events UK/Europe. Then after the acquisition of Travel & Transport by CTM was appointed as Client Partnerships Director of CTM’s Events division. Her career also includes four years at Sotheby’s as Senior Events Consultant, managing inhouse and external events for corporate clients.

Chris Thelen, CEO TakeTwo said: “I am very excited about the launch of our meetings and events offering in the UK, Europe & North America and am delighted to welcome Debbie to lead and grow this new division at TakeTwo. Debbie has an exceptional track-record in all aspects of conference, meetings and event management and operations. She is also highly skilled in developing client relationships and ensuring excellent customer service and quality delivery. She has a deep understanding of the logistics required to organise all kinds of events, as well as establish and manage a team and processes. Debbie will be a huge asset to TakeTwo as we look to grow our MICE business in 2022 and beyond. Despite the recent emergence of the Omicron variant, we intend to maximise opportunities as the MICE sector recovers post-pandemic.”

Debbie Matthams added: “This is an amazing opportunity to be part of TakeTwo’s journey as a new TMC in the market. I am looking forward to launching the events division and playing a key part from the outset in developing our approach, creative and logistical offering, and putting best-practice processes in place. Although there is currently a degree of uncertainty in the MICE sector due to the new Covid variant, there will be even more pent-up demand for resuming in-person events in 2022 and beyond. In addition, there will be strong demand for a mixture of virtual, hybrid and in-person events. TakeTwo, with its ethos of providing premium personal service, is well placed to give new and existing clients the support they need with re-building their events programmes.”

