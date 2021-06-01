Tag Digital supports Event Tech Live US & Canada

Paid media agency Tag Digital is sponsoring Event Tech Live (ETL) USA & Canada, which takes place in June.

Familiar with the ETL brand, Tag Digital has worked with UK & Europe show since 2016, this partnership will see Tag manage the retargeting and social media campaigns for the inaugural Event Tech Live US & Canada.

The last 15 months has highlighted how much organisers need a modern marketing strategy with a digital arm capable of supporting the build of rich data.

Combining search, programmatic, social and video advertising, Tag helps event organisers reach their goals, generating a high-quality audience, increasing attendance, reach and revenue supported by data and machine learning.

Tag Digital director, Laura Davidson, comments: “A show like Event Tech Live lets you network, engage and share valuable knowledge with other experts in the industry. It is more important than ever that event marketers keep up to date with the latest event technology trends to stay ahead of their competitors and it’s a real pleasure to support ETL’s first steps into North America.”

Hosting the Top 5 Ways to Succeed in Event Marketing in 2021/22 session at ETL US & Canada, Tag Digital’s growth manager, Francesca Fraser will explore the mechanics behind paid media; how to generate revenue using data and digital, engaging audiences year-round and how best to utilise first party data as we move towards a cookie free world.

Event Tech Live USA & Canada runs from June 8th to 10th. More information, including a full agenda, is at: http://eventtechlive.com