Nicola Shaw, head of growth at Tag Digital, has been in/around digital marketing for most of her career.

In this episode, having detailed Tag’s mission – how it works exclusively with organisers around the world helping to grow their events – with host James Dickson putting the questions, Nicola looks at new model marketing.

Across an energised, educational 40 minutes, they talk data blindness, cookies, AI, the astonishing breadth of data capture, touchpoints, audience extension, digital packages, privacy laws, tracking, the trials of a marketing manager, the value of an integrated approach and Google advertising.

