SXSW innovator among the stars set for Event Tech Live USA & Canada

Registration for the inaugural Event Tech Live (ETL) USA & Canada opens today (Tuesday 6 April) and details of the first four sessions have been revealed, which highlights the organiser’s international connections and commitment to quality content.

The first, SXSW Tech Stack, will feature Will Curran, founder of Endless Events, hosting the ‘chief innovator’ at South by Southwest, Scott Wilcox, to talk about the strategies, event design formats and technologies behind the festival’s first virtual edition last year. And how to deliver its celebrated experience digitally.

The two-day virtual show will also feature a panel chaired by president of International Trade Information Stephanie Selesnick, tackling the question Do Exhibitions Truly Have A Hybrid Future? with Rachel Wimberly, EVP of business development at Tarsus Group and ExpoDevCo’s David Audrain.

Host/tech evangelist Dahlia El Gazzar discusses the true essence of trade shows in the new world with Informa’s director of event marketing, Kathryn Frankson, while Anthony Kennada, chief marketing officer at extraordinary virtual event platform Hopin, talks learning from lockdown and best practice for organisers post-pandemic.

Event Tech Live co-founder, Adam Parry, comments: “There is so much to contend with at this Covid 19 crossroads, which has brought more of the best out of technology, and I’m really grateful to all the speakers who have committed time to give their take on the market/new solutions at the first ETL USA & Canada.

“The reputation the Event Tech Live model has built for delivering content that people really want to engage with is something we’re all really proud of. Like so much of the show It’s a product of engagement and I thank all of those companies/those individuals very much too.”

Event Tech Live USA & Canada will feature 100+ exhibitors together with action from two live stages and a third running highlights, exclusive interviews and tech demos.

