Swapcard reaches global agreement with Informa

Leading AI-Powered All-in-One Hybrid and Virtual Events Platform Selected as Preferred Platform Partner for Informa’s Exhibitions and Trade Shows

Swapcard, the leading AI-powered event and matchmaking platform for global virtual and hybrid events, has today announced it has reached an agreement with Informa to serve as the preferred platform partner for its exhibitions, trade shows and a number of other events across the US and the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Informa is one of the world’s leading international business-to-business events, specialist intelligence and scholarly research groups. Across its events portfolios, Informa’s businesses organize hundreds of major branded events every year in physical, virtual, digital and hybrid formats, serving businesses and communities in specialist markets by helping them to connect, learn, do business and trade. The new agreement between Swapcard and Informa is expected to support hundreds of thousands of attendees and exhibitors at major virtual and hybrid exhibitions, trade shows and other types of events, including Omnia Health Live, Black Hat USA, Natural Products Expo, Game Developers Conference (GDC), CPhI, AfricaCom and London Tech Week. Already live is Informa Markets’ SupplySide Network 365, a new always-on intelligent industry hub for health & nutrition professionals to discover, connect, meet, learn and source.

Charlie McCurdy, CEO of the Informa Markets division, said: “We are excited to partner with Swapcard to develop a seamless customer experience across our omni-channel offering, which includes online marketplaces, virtual exhibitions and events and our hybrid and in-person trade shows. We serve many different specialist markets and communities across the world – and we are confident that Swapcard’s ability to innovate at a rapid pace will help us expand our reach, and support our customers’ success, beyond the show floor in truly year-round communities.”

Unlike standard live virtual event platforms, which promise an interactive and immersive experience yet simply pair videoconferencing technology with basic chat tools, Swapcard serves as a full-fledged omnichannel hybrid event and matchmaking platform that draws inspiration from social networks. The company leverages artificial intelligence to match audiences with the people and content most relevant to their interests, offering a full suite of features to help event planners run successful events including live streaming, an online marketplace, network matchmaking features, 1-to-1 video calls and more.

“The event industry is becoming more tech-centric and we’re at the beginning of our long overdue digital evolution. The first movers will be the winners. Informa understood this quicker than anyone,” said Baptiste Boulard, CEO and Co-Founder, Swapcard. “This deal is a strong endorsement of Swapcard’s vision of the future of industry moving from 3-day physical events to 365-day online communities. This partnership positions Swapcard as the leading platform for large-scale trade shows and conferences all over the world.”

Swapcard has been experiencing rapid growth in recent months as more large-scale event organizers transition to hybrid platforms and discover the true power of its platform. The company recently;

Announced 400% growth after hosting over 1,500 virtual events in S2 2020

Acquired Avolio, a U.S.-based registration company, to bring event registration in-house and become an end-to-end technology platform for event planners.

Announced it was selected to serve as the official platform for SXSW Online and SXSW EDU Online 2021

Swapcard also recently hired on events industry expert Julius Solaris to serve as Head of Engagement, where he’ll lead marketing initiatives such as the popular Evolve event series, Inside Event podcast and Swapcard Academy. Julius previously served as founder and editor-in-chief of EventMB, where he operated at the forefront of the event app revolution, integrating social media with both live and virtual event management.