Sustainable Venue Spotlight: Wyboston Lakes Resort

While Wyboston Lakes Resort is well-known for its superb conference, training and leisure facilities, it also offers a wide choice of first-class workplace solutions designed for today’s way of working.

The 380-acre site offers two modern conference and training centres, team building facilities, an 18-hole golf course, a spa, and a four-star hotel, restaurant, and bar.

Before investing £10m across its site, Wyboston Lakes Resort thoroughly researched the changing needs of meetings organisers and delegates and how to fulfil them.

As a result, the Woodlands Event Centre at Wyboston Lakes Resort is inspiring and fully equipped with flexible facilities and technology for the future. It is in high demand with many associations, pharmaceutical and finance sector organisations among its regular users.

The venue provides 16 inspirational meeting areas, including a main conference room that seats 620 delegates’ theatre style or 380 cabaret style. For residential events the Woodlands has 120 modern, comfortable ensuite bedrooms.

The Willows Training Centre is ideal for learning & development professionals and those being trained, with 13 modern meetings rooms, stylish food and drink areas and 183 bedrooms. Long established training clients include NHS, Anglian Water, The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, Firebrand and Kier Group.

There is also the benefit of ample free parking and free 2gb WiFi.

More sustainable

Sustainability has remained high on the agenda of the venue and its commitment is ‘More sustainable, no apology’. All electric energy on-site now comes from renewable resources, reducing the resort’s carbon footprint by 65 percent while there are now 26 electric car charger points. The resort has been Zero-to-landfill since 2015 and by taking part in the MIA#20percentless scheme, single-use plastics were cut by 42%,. It currently holds gold awards from the Green Tourism Awards and the IACC, and EcoSmart’s Platinum Venue Award from Greengage Solutions.

Goals include reducing energy usage per £100k of revenue by 7.5%, eradicating fossil fuels from the site and ensuring that zero food waste goes off-site by the start of 2023. The business will also put in place plans to achieve its 2040 Carbon Emissions Net-Zero Goal.

A recent investment was made in upgrading the Heat Recovery Units. This has improved the efficiency of heating and cooling in many of the buildings across the extensive site, including meeting rooms in the Willows Training Centre, Salix Building and Waterfront Hotel as well as several office buildings.

Wyboston has recently unveiled its Green Energy Road map to take them to 100% energy production on site and adding green energy back to the grid for the region. Its ambitious 4 year plans include, solar, floating solar, wind turbines and water source heat pumps. Gas and LPG will be phased out from site and all plant will be reviewed and replaced as part of the roadmap.

Phone: 0333 7007 997

Website: www.wybostonlakes.co.uk

Email: sales@wybostonlakes.co.uk