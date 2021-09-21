Sustainable Supplier Spotlight: Tiger Global

Tiger Global are a supply chain company on a mission to shift infrastructure, industry, and consumer goods to a more ethical and sustainable future. They’re proving that you don’t need to compromise on price and innovation when making better choices. They work with reputable manufacturers carrying strong audits, including BSCI and SMETA, to make sure that both the quality of product and working conditions are high.

Did we mention they’re B Corp™ certified? B Corp™ is a pretty hard club to get into and you’re only allowed in if your social, environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability are up to scratch. B Corp™ don’t just evaluate a product or a service, they assess the overall positive impact and the company behind it.

Tiger Global aren’t just striving to raise industry standards, they’re having fun while they’re doing it. If you haven’t heard of Brand Your Landfill, then you should head over to the website immediately to check it out. It’s a parody campaign created by Tiger highlighting everything wrong with the promotional merchandise industry, the motto ‘we brand any old nonsense.’ BYLF started as just a website, representing some of the major problems within the promotional merchandise industry, but has grown into a movement. A movement calling for real change. The aim of the campaign is to highlight greenwashing. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, greenwashing is when a company conveys a false impression or provides misleading information to appear environmentally friendly when really, they’re not. To combat this, Tiger shines a spotlight on some of the worst offences of greenwashing to increase transparency and accountability and supports buyers in asking the right questions of their suppliers. Though on a less serious note, if you’re bored and find yourself mindlessly scrolling, you should check out some of the Brand Your Landfill LinkedIn posts, they’re guaranteed to give you a good laugh.

Here are just a few of the reasons we’ve chosen to spotlight Tiger Global:

They actually care

If you’ve checked out Brand Your Landfill’s website, you’ll know about the greenwashing epidemic. A lot of brands are green for green’s sake. The Tiger team all have young families, and they want to create a sustainable world for the future generations. They operate on the principle of the 3R’s – reduce, reuse, recycle.

They’re honest and transparent

At Tiger there’s no sugar coating to make a sale. Their no-nonsense approach is why they’ve continued to work with an array of leading brands, including Compare the Market, Costa Coffee and MyProtein, to name a few.

They know their stuff

They’re experts in consumer, brand and sustainable and ethical manufacturing. Only part of their work involves providing transparent product sourcing and responsible manufacturing to create socially responsible consumer goods and campaign merchandise. The other part involves helping businesses to be more sustainable by consulting them on the best practices, working with them to create a leaner supply chain.

