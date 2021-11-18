Sustainable Supplier Spotlight: Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling

Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling are Ireland’s and the UK’s premier event cleaning company. The quality of their service is more than just something to be measured. Quality is embedded throughout all of their activities. For over 30 years now, they strive to exceed client expectations every day because providing the best quality service is one of their main objectives. Their commitment is unwavering, no matter how big or small a job might be, their team always deliver.

Sustainability is at the very heart of their business and the impact of their sustainability ethos is instilled in every client’s business they serve. They are spearheading a green revolution within the sports, events and entertainment industry for some time now. They have a sustainability officer who works with clients to audit and improve their company’s sustainability efforts, a free service rolled out to every new waste and recycling client. Simple efficiencies and the introduction of best practice in individual business settings makes for real positive change. They are always reviewing their own business ethics and have greatly reduced their reliance on single-use plastics. This initiative alone will see them reduce their carbon footprint by 3.2 tonnes of plastic per annum.

Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling offer their clients a professional service they can depend on and their team is trained, insured, safe and environmentally aware and they apply this knowledge to serve their customers in all they do. They offer free transparent audits and quotations to ensure that customers are fully aware of the value for money service they deliver. In 2020, clients who seamlessly switched from their existing service provider to Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling saved on average 35% of their annual spend on waste disposal mainly through their expert auditing and recycling advice and the innovative systems and procedures they put in place for clients to ensure a more efficient and greener approach to their waste management processes and outputs.

Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling have pivoted their services in recent years and added a whole new waste and recycling division to the business. They currently hold up-to-date Waste Collection and Waste Facility Permits. They have always been involved in large event clean-ups and waste disposal at events such as music festivals, race meetings, sports events and all large indoor and outdoor events. They are committed to the ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ – A 20:20 Vision Roadmap. Over the years, they have diverted hundreds of thousands of tonnes of waste material that would otherwise have gone to landfill.

They also offer a wide range of disinfecting and sanitisation services. Their eco-friendly disinfection solution, innovative technology and expertly trained teams ensure the safest, most cost-effective options to disinfect your work and home environment. Their unique combination of an electrostatic sprayer and an eco-friendly disinfectant is deadly to coronaviruses and pathogens.

They embrace the highest international standards and are certified for four unique ISOs: ISO 20121, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001. Ryans Cleaning, Waste and Recycling’s vision is to set the benchmark for sustainability.

