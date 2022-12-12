Sustainable Stand Design: Resource Design

At Resource Design SA we design, develop and provide innovative sustainable solutions that offer the exhibitions industry eco-friendly financially viable alternatives.

We are excited to be expanding our footprint into the UK, partnering with local companies. We are introducing this unique product to the UK market to meet the growing demand for more sustainable products.

We are an international market-leading events company focusing on environmentally conscious products and services. We offer end-to-end event solutions, from initial consultation and design to project management, sourcing and logistics, and installation.

We provide a viable alternative to existing solutions in the exhibition industry. It’s a different approach to design, processing and strategy using environment-friendly materials. Our goal is to meet our client’s needs whilst maintaining environmental and economic sustainability.

Our Board

Made from recycled pulp the board is reusable, recyclable and re-pulpable

The excellent strength to weight ratio – perfect for temporary structures

Lightweight and flat packable means logistics become a lot easier.

Up to 60% savings on transport

As a means of buying time – speed of set up

No tools, no mess, no noise no fuss

Excellent sound mitigation

Easy integration into existing supplier infrastructure

Financial value through Carbon Tax Rebate

Partners

We choose to partner with local suppliers to keep the carbon footprint as small as possible for our clients and design and build exhibition stands using sustainable materials such as engineered fibreboard and paper-wood, which are recyclable, lightweight, and robust.

Eco-friendly is the buzz-word now. And we have taken this to heart. In fact, we have taken this a further and brought in the whole sustainability spectrum – from financial, time, logistic to greener products. Let’s face it, in the end its usually the bottom line that dictates our decision making. In the event and exhibition industry known for its disproportionate wastage post event, many companies are now offering more eco-friendly solutions. On closer inspection these products are often pre-existing, now just dressed in green. What we offer is an authentic solution to temporary structures that uses board made from recycled pulp, does not use harmful to the environment products and is fully recyclable.

Ideal for:

Convex’s

Short build up times

Counters and shelving

Food and beverage events

Medical and Financial booths

Venues that don’t allow sanding or drilling

Meeting Rooms

Re-usability

Smaller venues

Measurable Advantages

LOGISTICS – 60% PLUS IMPROVEMENT

Faster turnaround

Faster on-site build and de-rig

Efficient transport – smaller vehicles and more fuel efficient due to low weight

OPERATIONAL – 40-60% IMPROVEMENT

Less dust and mess

Less noise to build, no sanding or drilling

Enhanced on stand acoustics

Light weight handling – less staff

SUSTAINABILITY 60-90% IMPROVEMENT

Made from recycled post-consumer waste

Recyclable

Re-usable

Compact storage

PROVEN TRACK RECORD

One of the great success stories is WOSA – Wines of South Africa. Arguably the largest eco-friendly exhibitions in the world. Since 2012, the show is built mainly using FB. There are about 300 6m2 booths for individual wine farms and 20 to 30 other larger stands that are either custom built or in the case of this year constructed in EFB. Some 6000m2 of sustainable exhibitions. All complete a day and a half before the doors opened.

Post event no need for skips and far less trucks clogging up the marshal yards. Most exhibitors opted to keep and re-use their components for future marketing purposes.

Mission and Values

We’re committed to supplying sustainable solutions to the exhibition industry, using eco-friendly type materials, and saving our clients time and money to help them reduce their carbon footprint – measurably.

Becoming a reliable provider with a greener approach to events as well as building exhibition shows faster, more affordably and with a greener approach is what drives us.

FEATURE