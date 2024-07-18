Sustainable Events Summit 2024 Agenda

The panel topics and first speakers at Vision: 2025’s Sustainable Events Summit (SES) have been confirmed, returning to the Showman’s Show for its 9th edition, on Wed 23rd October 2024.

Supported by title sponsor Festival Republic and hosted by The Showman’s Show, the action-focused summit will present the latest research, tools and knowledge, and brings together leading outdoor event organisers, local authorities, suppliers, and sustainability experts, to shape the future of climate action in the industry – this summit will include roundtables on sector strategy for 2030. Register here.

Programme highlights



The SES 24 morning is an invitation-only industry roundtable session, where Green Leaders will focus on national policy priorities and sector strategy. A sustainable lunch is being supplied by Eat to The Beat, which will frame later conversations around food impacts.

Registration is now open for the free-to-attend afternoon panels and sessions, which include:

Shaping the Future: A Vision for 2030

Tackling Travel Impacts (sponsored by You.Smart.Thing)

The Green Supplier and Innovations Awards Live!

A new “Quick Fire” session on this season’s hot topics and new ideas

Best of the Summer – festivals present behind-the-scenes insight on sustainability innovation.

Graham Brown hosting SES 2023

SES will again be hosted by Vision 2025 steering group member Graham Brown, who states:

“We’re all really excited by this year’s program. With significant developments in play on several fronts across outdoor events sustainability, 2024 is a pivotal year for SES, as work begins on establishing benchmarks and shaping the sector strategy to 2030. I sense an enthusiasm to share and inspire action that will shape the industry response to the climate emergency for UK events.”

Speakers confirmed so far include:

Jon Collins, Chief Executive, LIVE

Hannah Cox, Director at Sustainability Consultancy, betternotstop

Andrew Lansley, Sustainability Consultant at Cheltenham Festivals

Feimatta Conteh, Senior Environmental Responsibility Manager, Arts Council England

Vikki Chapman, Head of Sustainability (UK&I) at Live Nation, Festival Republic

Bonnie May, CEO, Eat to the Beat

Chris Thompson, CEO, ‘You.Smart.Thing’

Suzanne Bull MBE, CEO, Attitude is Everything

Bethan Riach, Communications Manager, ecolibrium

Anna Johnson, Environment & Sustainability Officer, Anjuna Beats (Involved Group)

John Rostrum, CEO, Association of Independent Festivals

SES 24 will be hosted in a new-look venue, supplied by Evolution Domes, with AV supplied by Production AV (part of the D&B Group). SES remains free to attend thanks to their support, along with headline sponsors LS Events, Instagrid, MTD Pure Water and Sunbelt.

Attendees are asked to consider making a donation to cover the cost of producing this non-profit event. Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended via the Vision 2025 website.