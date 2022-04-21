Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide to launch at BMA House Breakfast Briefing

The third edition of Event Industry News’ acclaimed Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide launches at BMA House, Tavistock Square in North London on Wednesday 27th April, over breakfast.

Hosted by Alistair Turner from EightPR, the briefing will feature a stellar panel; Toni Griggs, growth lead at Isla, ‘the event industry’s response to the climate crisis’, Maya Mhatre, co-founder, head of marketing and sustainability at Reset Connect, Cassidy Knowles, director of events and ops at the Chorus Agency and Victoria Lewis, who is sales and events planner at host venue BMA House, among them.

The breakfast, with sustainable sustenance courtesy of BMA House catering partner CH&CO, is open to organisers, brands and agencies demonstrably committed to dialling down their events’ pollutants. And it’s free to attend.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Industry News, comments: “Amid all the warnings, the spikes in energy costs, and the government commitments helping to spell out the nature of the environmental crisis, it’s crucial that every element of our shop window sector is fully versed in the method, the tech, and the best practice to make a difference.

“Last year’s edition of our Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide was downloaded 10,000 times. The appetite is there and commitment from the industry means we’re able to give edition three an even bigger profile.

“Our launch panel, my thanks to all involved, will look at the journey so far, the challenges in the industry’s next steps and what’s to follow – reachable ambitions and how to get there – as well as taking questions from the audience.

“Sustainability is at the heart of the BMA House agenda too, making it an ideal platform, and we cannot wait for this big breakfast briefing!”

The Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide launch is held at BMA House, five minutes from Euston Station, on Wednesday 27th April. Places are limited – Register HERE