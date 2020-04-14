Sustainable Event Awards first judges revealed

Big names from the AEO, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and GPJ will be among the judges poring through entries to the inaugural Sustainable Event Awards (SEAs).

The first judges to be announced include AEO chief exec Chris Skeith, who sat on the British Standards BS8901 committee before it became ISO20121, the WWF’s Heather Cook and Lauren Wiseman, Rachel Russell from GPJ and Meegan Jones of SEAs partner the Sustainable Event Alliance.

Alongside them, virtually, Claire O’Neil, co-founder at A Greener Festival, Kai Hattendorf, managing director of the global association for the exhibition industry, UFI, Smyle founder Rick Stainton, Kat Winfield, venue manager at BMA House, and Abena Poku-Awuah, ops director for sustainable event agency Legacy.

Adam Parry, SEA co-founder, comments: “The Sustainable Event Awards is out to highlight the very best across a massive menu, from exhibitions to festivals and all points between. So, we needed judges equipped to recognise the concepts, kit and people that have delivered, are delivering, right across that board.

“As these first names reveal, we had a stellar response and I would like to thank them all. Their committing to the SEAs theory put us in a position to launch.

“The Sustainable Event Awards was conceived as an entirely online process and ceremony to keep its own carbon footprint as small as possible. That means this show can go on, offering entrants an opportunity to focus on their impact and achievements ahead of, and beyond, Coronavirus.”

Chris Skeith says: “Sustainability is vital for our personal and professional futures. We all have a part to play and the events industry is no exception; influencing the supply chain, reducing and recycling waste, minimising our carbon footprint, keeping it simple where we can and taking faster steps to tackle this emergency.

“As a group of associations, we are helping to create and share; research, case studies, best practice and fundamentals’ documents, with tangible and realistic steps.

“I am very much looking forward to judging the Sustainable Event Award entries, and learning from the progress made, to help fuel this positive journey.”

The next set of judges will be announced very soon. Further details about the Sustainable Event Awards and how to enter are at sustainableeventawards.com