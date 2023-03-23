The Card Network launch new Sustainable Events Pass & Badge Range

Top of Article

The Card Network, a long-time provider of custom printed cards, has just launched their new sustainable range for the events industry.

The company is focused on offering more sustainable options to regular plastic and has just added Wood Name Badges and Wood Event Passes to their range, which already includes Paperboard and Biodegradable PVC.

As well as being a naturally degradable product, the Wood passes and badges are available as branded ‘blanks’ (engraved or printed) that allow them to be reused time and time again.

Delegate names are printed or written onto a transparent sticker that’s attached onto the badge. Then it can be peeled off at the end of the event, leaving a badge that’s ready to be personalised again at the next one.

Suzi Peake, Sales and Marketing Director commented:

“Although passes and badges are a small part of an event, they’re one of the first touchpoints an attendee has with your brand. If you’re designing your event with sustainability in mind, this is the first opportunity you’ll get to show it.

“We developed this range following feedback from companies at the Sustainable Events Show last November. A recurring theme was that people wanted something that would make an immediate statement about what they stand for, and a wood card does just that.”

“Making our products reusable wherever possible is key. Events traditionally produce a lot of one-time products, which means ultimately a lot of wastage, so we’re always mindful of reusability.”

An example of the reusable name badge could be seen at Event Industry News’ Sustainable Breakfast Briefing at BMA House on 28th February.

Kizzy Allott, Sales & Marketing Director for Events Industry News commented:

“Event Industry News commissioned The Card Network for our Sustainable Breakfast Briefing delegate badges. As their bamboo badges are re-usable they were the perfect choice for this event. Easy to personalise, and they looked great with our logo. Many delegates commented on how impressed they were.”

The badges and passes are manufactured in the UK, using wood sourced from an FSC-certified supplier.