Evolution Dome Headlines Event Sustainability Live

Top of Article

Event Sustainability Live (ESL) has announced that Evolution Dome will be the headline sponsor for the show’s first edition, which will run alongside Event Tech Live (ETL) at ExCeL London on November 15-16, 2023.

The announcement follows Evolution Dome’s latest investments in the solar and storage capabilities of its SPB-6500 battery packs. The new battery packs allow Evolution Dome’s structures to be used entirely off-grid and without generators for up to 21 hours, resulting in significant reductions in carbon emissions, costs, and noise pollution when deployed.

Adam Parry, the co-founder of Event Industry News, Event Tech Live and Event Sustainability Live, said, “We have worked with Evolution Dome on our events for over ten years and have a great relationship with Ash and his team. As a company they have made a significant commitment to sustainable events and we are really excited for them to join us as headline sponsor for the very first Event Sustainability Live.”

Ash Austin, director of Evolution Dome, said “It is a pleasure to be sponsoring the debut of Event Sustainability Live. With its passionate team and the support of event industry professionals who share the goal of building a better future, there’s no doubt that the show will be a positive step forward for the industry.”

For more information on how to get involved as a sponsor, partner, speaker or exhibitor check out https://eventsustainabilitylive.com or email the team at hello@eventsustainabilitylive.com.