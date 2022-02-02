Sustainability event body isla surpasses 100 members

The event sustainability body isla has grown to over one hundred members. The action-driven network that is made up of event businesses across the whole breadth of the event industry, advocates collaboration over competition by engaging the supply chain en masse.

The 100th isla member that pushed them past this milestone was Twitter which recently joined the likes of Channel 4, Westfield London, and CNN International who are already demonstrating their leadership to rapidly transition to sustainable events, and support the industry pathway for a Net-zero future.

Kat Bednarczyk, Senior Business Marketing Manager at Twitter commented on becoming a member “We’re really excited to join isla this year and work together to up-skill our team – having access to their training, guidance and tools will build our teams confidence and knowledge to deliver our event programmes sustainably.”

Launched with 12 founding agencies and supplier members a little over a year ago, isla has evolved to further support venues, brands and exhibition organisers across the sector on their sustainability journey. Over 600 event professionals have undertaken their training modules and many more across the industry are implementing proseed, the free universal event sustainability framework to improve their event deliveries.

The evolution of isla over the last 16 months has surpassed all expectations as Anna Abdelnoor, isla co-founder comments “2021 was a monumental year for climate change and with the return of live events there’s been a huge shift towards sustainability for event businesses across the sector. Our members are actively driving effective changes in their operations and events, this is proof that the industry is committed to building a better, more resilient future for events.”

Part of this shift is being driven by the need for measuring the impact of event operations. This year, isla will launch TRACE – the event carbon measurement software which captures emission and waste data from live, hybrid and digital events.

With an ambitious roadmap for 2022 ahead, isla’s has grown to a team of 8. The team will continue to evolve their education programme to support the upskilling of event businesses and their delivery teams. You can find out more about isla and how you can join event businesses leading the transition to a sustainable future at www.weareisla.co.uk.