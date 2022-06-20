Sustainability body isla launches first UK Venue Forum

isla, the sustainability body for the events industry, is hosting its first Venue Forum to engage UK venues in the complex but exciting challenge of accelerating the UK’s transition to Net Zero and creating a sustainable destination for events.

Taking place on Tuesday 28th June at ExCel London, the forum will include senior representatives and sustainability leads from a select group of prominent UK events venues all working towards the common goal of a sustainable industry.

High-profile venues participating in the isla Venue Forum include ExCel London, ICC Wales, De Vere, Edinburgh International Conference Centre and Manchester Central. Also attending is VisitBritain, trade body Association of Event Venues and membership organisation Unique Venues of London.

With a focus on collaborative action, the round-table style forum will explore how to align activity to deliver sustainability consistently and help move the UK events industry towards Net Zero faster. The forum is set to address issues including:

1. What is a sustainable venue?

2. What are typical client requests and how can we best anticipate their needs?

3. What do we need to measure and why?

4. What are the barriers to change and what support would shift these?

5. How can we work together for collaborative advantage to win business and create transformation?

isla co-founder Anna Abdelnoor comments: “We believe that events can change the world and that the UK, as a world leading industry, should (and can!) take the lead on creating a sustainable destination for events. We see a huge opportunity to work collaboratively to champion the UK as a destination, to retain domestic work and attract international events.”

isla recently announced its partnership with davies tanner, the PR and marketing agency for the events industry, to create a dedicated Sustainability Communications Practice. The practice will support venues looking to expand their sustainability credentials and messaging. isla will provide dedicated training to the davies tanner team and provide consultancy services and training to the agency’s network of clients.