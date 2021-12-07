Superhero Suppliers: The Stage Bus & The Stage Box

The Stage Bus, and its sister company The Stage Box, provide innovative solar powered mobile stages across the UK. No matter the size of your event, The Stage Bus has got you covered, with a wide variety of options to suit your needs. The largest member of the Stage Bus fleet – the Truck Stage – can play out to a crowd of 8000, while the smallest, the Camper Stage, can play for up to 500. Additionally, the Stage Boxes – stage units that can be removed from their vehicles – can be fully branded, making them a perfect fit for corporate events, and can play out to 2500. If you’re looking for something really unique, the Snail Stage provides a portable DJ booth mounted inside a Citreon 2CV and can be equipped with a PA system to play out to crowds of up to 5000.

There’s no need to wait on lengthy set up with The Stage Bus – it takes less than an hour to get the stages from arrival to show-ready. Client requirements are always discussed beforehand, and The Stage Bus provides each stage with all the lighting, sound, and other add-ons needed. Each stage is solar powered, and The Stage Bus have had sustainability at the centre of their business since their founding. Upon arrival, each stage is fully charged and can run off nothing but the sun for up to 8 hours. Should more power be required, generators can be provided on request.

The Stage Bus team – from the office staff to the workshop crew to the event technicians – bring a can-do attitude and a wealth of knowledge to every stage of an event. From the initial booking through to the event itself, The Stage Bus team work hard to ensure that everything runs smoothly. If a problem should arise, someone is always ready to lend a hand and get it sorted, either in-person or via a phone call.

The Stage Bus doesn’t just do stages either – at their Birmingham base, they’re capable of manufacturing and producing almost anything your event may need. A team of problem solvers first and foremost, The Stage Bus crew can bring their production skills to bear to create custom builds of all kinds, entirely in-house, working around the clock to meet tight deadlines and ensure that their clients are provided for. With their end-to-end manufacturing capabilities, The Stage Bus can not only create almost anything you can think of, but they also enable you to source everything from one place, instead of having to worry about getting different things from different suppliers, saving you time and hassle when planning your events.

The Stage Bus demonstrated their manufacturing ability with a collaboration with Wagamama, producing a host of custom-built event props that toured students’ unions around the country to get students talking about the Wagamama brand. Working to an incredibly tight deadline, the Stage Bus team were able to build a custom DJ booth with a built-in lightbox, a custom cooking-station with an LED trim, a custom scaffolding branding rig, and a number of standalone lightboxes.

The Stage Bus provides a one-stop-shop for event organisation. From full stages for crowds of all sizes, to bespoke, unique event props that are sure to leave an impact, The Stage Bus can do it all. Customer satisfaction is always kept in mind, and the team at The Stage Bus will go above and beyond to make sure their clients are left feeling confident and assured in the success of their events. Whatever you need for your next event, The Stage Bus has the equipment, the attitude, and the skills to make it happen.

