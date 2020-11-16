Successful StudioX launch for Immersive AV

Immersive AV and their StudioX location partners would like to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined them for the live launch of StudioX on Tuesday.

The event, hosted by event technology expert and Futurist Amelia Kallman, streamed live via www.studioxlive.com. Leading figures from the event industry including Adam Parry, Editor of Event Industry News and Martin Fullard, Conference News Editor joined the launch to quiz the Immersive AV team on the multitude of features and applications of StudioX.

Immersive AV CEO Sharon Reynolds comments: “We’re blown away by the amazing response from all areas of the industry. Our streaming solutions have been used across a broad range of industries such as pharmaceutical, tech and aerospace—but this was the first time we’d hosted our own event, so we weren’t sure what size of virtual audience to expect. When I saw the viewing figures peak at 543, I felt truly humbled.”

StudioX is a nationwide network of streaming studios, powered by the expertise and technology of Immersive AV. With location partners in London, Leeds, Oxford, Peterborough, Birmingham and Telford—StudioX is a problem-solving tool, helping you reconnect with your audience.

Sharon adds: “We’ve been inundated with positive feedback from clients and industry professionals. We’ll be sharing a range of case studies over the next couple of weeks, which highlight how StudioX has helped businesses reconnect with their audience.”

“A huge thank you to Amelia, who did an amazing job of hosting the launch, Adam and Martin for asking some very important questions, Steve and Danny, who both presented the StudioX solution so eloquently, the incredible team at Immersive and of course, everybody who tuned in and helped spread a positive vibe. If you have a virtual or live streamed project in the pipeline, our team would be delighted to listen to your requirements and suggest how StudioX can help you.”

The StudioX website is now live, visit www.studioxlive.com to learn more about how StudioX can help your business bridge the gap caused by the pandemic.

If you were unable to make it to the launch on Tuesday, you can watch the full event here: https://youtu.be/guNrncR9qrM