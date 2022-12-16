Eventex has officially announced the ‘Top 100 Most Influential People in the Event Industry’ for 2022 and Encore (EMEA) is pleased to share that Fiona Robson, Vice President and Group Commercial Director, EMEA, has made the list. Encore, a global leader for event technology and production services, celebrated success with three team members featuring on the highly regarded index, including Fiona Robson, Tara Higgins and Anthony Vade, who were all recognised for their impact on the industry with their creativity, vision, and capacity for innovation.

“Eventex has been the ultimate symbol of excellence in the event industry for over 13 years now. With our power list of the top 100 event superstars, we want to give well-deserved recognition to the event professionals who lead the way in the industry. Every year, the list of nominees grows together with the number of votes cast – this is a clear indication of how strong and vibrant the event industry is,” comments Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Eventex Awards.

The prestigious list is decided entirely by public vote, where industry experts get to first nominate and then vote for those they believe have the most notable impact on the world of events and experience marketing. This year, a total of 454 professionals were honoured with a nomination. Those with the most votes made the top 100 list and their names are published in an alphabetical order.

Fiona Robson, VP and Group Commercial Director, EMEA joined Encore in January 2021. Passionate about the power of meetings and events, she leads the company’s commercial strategy across the EMEA region, driving growth across the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Talking about her inclusion in the list, Robson says “It’s no secret that the events industry has faced its fair share of challenges over the past year. Despite these difficult times, I’m proud to be part of such an amazing community of professionals who have not only bounced back but have done so with even more innovation and creativity than before. I am hugely grateful to make the Eventex Most Influential index and be part of such a vibrant and dynamic community.”