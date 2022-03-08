Studio-Grade Shows – Built by You

Livve is a breakthrough event technology tool, disrupting the market with a number of game-changing features, reducing production time and costs by up to 80%. Aimed at event professionals, Livve proposes a simpler and faster way to deliver engaging events without the complexity of studio productions or the lack of quality in virtual meeting apps.

Livve is an entire virtual events production suite in one browser-based app, making the bold claim that it is the world’s first 100% cloud-based, end-to-end virtual events platform, which powers studio-level shows from your web browser. With an in-built virtual switch, native Powerpoint controller and cloud-triggered media pool, Livve hosts a number of technology breakthroughs never seen before in the virtual events space.

Founded by Chris Elmitt, formerly MD at Crystal Interactive, Livve enables event professionals to take back control, running shows themselves, as opposed to outsourcing to expensive production teams. Its mission is to enable producers and managers alike to deliver world-class online shows all year for one subscription. Learn more.

Simpler

The studio production model can be complex and require numerous systems and an expert to drive each one of them. Livve takes every single process and places it within one drag-and-drop interface which is easy to use and requires no technical experience. The video switch is built-in, as is the speakers’ PowerPoint controller and all planning and programming of your event can be done in a simple block-based timeline.

Faster

Working from Excel spreadsheets to plan and programme your show in complex systems is a thing of the past in Livve’s reimagined approach to building events. The intuitive Agenda Builder enables you to construct each section in a matter of a couple of clicks. Adding speaker sections, breakouts, votes and videos takes a fraction of the time the events world has been used to.

Better

You can deliver high-quality and engaging content with unrestricted HD streaming and full-fidelity media, fed into your webcast, directly from the cloud. Livve offers native registration, voting, discussions and Q&As for a raised audience experience.

As a SaaS product, you can access Livve for a yearly subscription which covers all of your events, massively reducing costs and enabling you to scale up your events operations. Request a demo with the Livve team to explore how this breakthrough approach to virtual events could work within your organisation.

Contact details:

www.livve.app | hello@livve.app

