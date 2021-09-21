Strong return to live for The London Christmas Party Show

Last week’s return-to-live for the London Christmas Party Show at the new Pan Pacific Hotel, has been heralded as a success by exhibitors and visitors alike, with 7,573 recorded connections made by the Show’s 100 venues, suppliers and sponsors exhibiting.

The award-winning Show, delivered by Story Events, was extended to a three-day format for the first time to ensure visitor safety and comfort. This longer format enabled the organisers to deliver a record 13 seminars, covering many current topics and issues affecting the industry including sustainability, diversity, event technology and the latest trends in Christmas 2021 party bookings. All seminar content from the event can be accessed on the Show’s online portal here.

“As anticipated, we witnessed a 30% drop in visitor numbers, but found that the quality of those in attendance was high, with visitors from brands such as Cartier, Tik Tok, Universal Music, AMEX, Deloitte, AIG, Barclays and BBC, to name but a few. Our plan to run the extra day was also vindicated by a good turn-out on the Thursday, giving more time for our exhibitors to engage safely with those attending”, commented Show Director, Clare Escario.

“After so many months of virtual streaming and meetings, it was brilliant to see so many live meetings taking place and the interest in our host venue and its magnificent Pacific Ballroom, only added to the atmosphere”.

One of the Show’s many returning exhibitors, Emma Jones, Head of Venue and Event Sales at Eve by Ch&Co. commented, “My team are all raving about the quality of the data they have from the London Christmas Party Show and how great it was to get out in front of so many faces.”

Sally Kefford, Pan Pacific London’s Head of Event Sales, was delighted with the opportunity to present the hotel to a strong event agency and corporate buyer audience. ”We were delighted to have partnered with Story Events during our launch week. It was great to see and meet so many event agencies and buyers at what was our very first event in our Pacific Ballroom, and also to have the opportunity to conduct personalised hotel tours, from which we have already received several event enquiries.”

Meanwhile, interest in Story Events next edition, the London Summer Event Show in January, is building well, with many returning exhibitors already confirmed including Smart Group, Awesome Events, Hever Castle, Somerset House and Barbican.

For more information about this event or to book a stand please visit the event website, www.londonsummereventshow.com