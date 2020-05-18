Stress Matters want to take your pulse

Since 2017 the Stress Matters team have been gathering insights into the wellbeing of the events industry. During mental health awareness week 2020 (18th – 24th May) they are looking to do a pulse check on the wellbeing of the events industry as we now enter our 9th week on lockdown.

The survey will take 5 minutes to complete and findings will be shared with industry within weeks.

The survey can be found here.

Stress Matters have been seeing first-hand the impacts of the pandemic on the industry through their volunteer-led confidential Support Line. This number can be contacted through SMS, Whatsapp or called – 07481 362 111.

In research conducted by Stress Matters in late 2019, it was found 45% of event industry professionals believe that they have seen signs of their employers placing more effort on workplace wellbeing in the last 12 months. This round of research will also check to see if this increase in wellbeing focus has been continued.

It was also found that 28% of event industry professionals have taken time off work due to a mental health illness. As 28% won’t speak to colleagues or employers when they are feeling overwhelmed as they don’t believe they would help, Stress Matters started to run Mental Health First Aid training courses accredited by Mental Health First Aid England to increase the level of conversation. These are run in conjunction with a number of associations to subsidise the cost to #eventprofs.

For more info on the insights that Stress Matters collects and how they use these, please contact the team through www.stressmatters.org.uk