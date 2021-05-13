Stress Matters launches event industry specific online courses to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week

Stress Matters are launching a series of support services to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week, the 10th – 16th May.

Two online courses: Managing mental health and stress for eventprofs and Designing and delivering mentally safe events are being launched to support the mental health of the industry re-opening.

The self-study courses are the only bespoke courses available for the events industry and have been developed with the support of professionals across all sectors.

A number of bodies have endorsed the courses; Priya Narain, General Manager of the Event Marketing Association (EMA) shares, “I’m absolutely thrilled that the unique pressures that people in our industry face is being addressed in such an accessible format. We have partnered with Stress Matters for a number of years and the whole team bring such enthusiasm and dedication to improving the wellbeing of the industry.” Claire Fennelow, Executive Director of EVCOM and Lisa Hatswell, Managing Director of Unique Venues of London are also endorsing the courses.

Advertisement

The courses cover pre-production, the build of an event, the live event and post-event, providing practical tips and techniques for individuals and teams throughout. With 48 pdfs and 18 videos plus numerous quizzes and assignments, the courses are in-depth but accessible and a certificate of completion is available at the end.

Founder of Stress Matters, Laura Capell-Abra tells us that “With more than half of adults (60%) and over two thirds of young people (68%) having said their mental health got worse during lockdown according to mentalhealth.org.uk, we wanted to continue our mission to protect the mental health of those that work in this industry. After a year of offering listening services to the industry, we felt it was time to move into an empowering-action phase.”

Three free masterclasses are also being offered across the week.

// A Flexible Wellbeing Strategy Masterclass was run on Monday.

// On Tuesday, the Stress Matters team were joined on LinkedIn Live by John Kelly, who was responsible for creating the BCD M&E Green White Paper which helped spark a revolution in how agencies and corporates approached making their events ‘greener’ and more eco-friendly, for the final instalment of their Eco-Anxiety series. This can be watched on catch-up on the Stress Matters LinkedIn page.

// And Friday sees the week being brought to a close with a Mental Health First Aid Masterclass which is open to those that have no knowledge in this area or those that are already trained and wanting to maximise the impact of mental health first aiders, registration here.

The theme for this week’s Mental Health Awareness Week is Nature. The theme was chosen because being in nature is known to be an effective way of tackling mental health problems and of protecting our wellbeing.

Tips on how to celebrate this week include having walk and talk only hours across the week where individuals step away from their laptops and into nature, photo competitions in nature and nature hunts.