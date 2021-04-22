Strata champions grassroots development as agency permanently hires interns.

Strata Creative Communications, a leading independent brand experience agency, has continued to champion grassroots development by hiring past interns on a permanent basis, filling Project Co-ordinator vacancies.

Sophie Austin and Charlotte Bute are the most recent, in a long line of past interns, to join the agency after completing their studies. In addition the agency welcomes Jessica Winterton, also a graduate with placement experience, into the same position. All three will join the growing production team and report into Andrea Bishop, Director of Live, to support the delivery of upcoming virtual, hybrid, and live experiences for their diverse portfolio of client brands.

Sophie, a 2020 graduate with a first-class honours degree, has already started working at the agency and is supporting the delivery of upcoming virtual events. Charlotte and Jessica will be joining the team later in the Spring once they have completed their studies.

These new hires are the latest to join the growing agency, which is actively recruiting for other vacancies in their creative and live events teams.

Sophie Austin, commented: “I wanted to return to Strata because of the variety the agency offers. Their broad client base and experience in all kinds of campaigns and events means that every single day is different, and I can constantly develop my skills as a result. The team really supported me during my placement and the responsibility I was given is a testament to the mentors I worked with, and how your work ethic is recognised and valued. I’m excited to continue my events career with the

Strata team and can’t wait to get stuck in as a permanent member of the team.”

Andrea Bishop, Director of Live, Strata comments: “I’m delighted to welcome back two of our past interns into permanent positions, and of course Jessica who is new to the agency. Both Sophie and Charlotte left an impression on Strata during their placement year which has now paid off! The tenacity and passion shown from all our interns always delight us, and its fantastic to see the development programme we run really does result in confident and capable team members at the end of it.

All three women had great hurdles to overcome in graduating at a time when the pandemic has hit our industry so hard. But the experience they have gained working on virtual events and projects outside of their studies has enhanced their skills and demonstrated to us their drive to create fantastic events and experiences.

We are preparing for the high demand we are seeing already in work since the road map has been announced by the government. And although live events will see undoubtedly have a triumphant return, we know that virtual and hybrid experiences are here to stay.”