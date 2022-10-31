STOVA backs Event Tech Live 2022

STOVA, the new company name for the MeetingPlay, Aventri and eventcore combination, will be headline sponsor for the ninth edition of Event Tech Live (ETL) as well as providing the show with its technology platform.

Rebranded in October but operating under the same umbrella for six months plus, the STOVA amalgam is the ‘definitive event technology eco-system’, its tech providing for everything from meetings management and registration to analytics and reporting. A perfect standard for ETL 2022’s own broad agenda.

Anush Alexander, chief marketing officer at STOVA, says: “We are excited to be partnering with an industry leader like Event Tech Live. Its history of delivering shows that educate, inspire, and innovate aligns with our own core value, to bring event communities together in one space.

“STOVA is proud to be the headline sponsor at ETL London 22 and to power the show through our event platform – delivering an impactful experience for both planners and attendees.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “I was familiar with the individual STOVA components and have been hugely impressed by the capacity and reach of their combination.

“Great to have this new brand sponsoring the show and to put the STOVA platform through its paces next month.”

Event Tech Live is at ExCel London on Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th November. https://eventtechlive.com