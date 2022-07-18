Story’s London Christmas Party Show delivers strong audience

Story Events’ long-awaited Christmas Showcase saw 725 event agents and corporate buyers reconnect with over 100 of London’s best Christmas venues and event suppliers at Haberdashers’ Hall on July 12th and 13th.

“It was a challenge to deliver such a great audience, given the recent Covid resurgence and hot weather, but we were delighted to receive positive early exhibitor and visitor feedback which is, of course, the true measure of any successful Show”, commented Story CEO, Sam Gill.

The Show also hosted a wide variety of well-attended seminars and workshops covering sustainability, top tips on Christmas party planning and creativity in events, with Venue Search London’s presentation of their ‘Top New London Venues and Festive Favourites’, once again proving popular with visitors.

The Bavarian Christmas design was delivered with the support of long-term show partners, More Production and Hybrid Flowers, with a marquee supplied by sponsor, Chique Marquees, which housed many of the stands and the popular Swingers Bar. Live entertainment, provided by Geek Chic and Beyond Repair Entertainment, added additional colour and vibrancy to the Show.

Craig Woodley, Head of Sales at exhibitor, Dirty Martini was delighted with their participation.“The Show was a great opportunity to connect with new potential clients. We were we really impressed with the quality of agency and corporate event bookers”

Story’s next outing will be the London Summer Event Show, due to take place aboard Smart Group’s ground-breaking new event vessel, Oceandiva on 21st and 22nd February 2023.

