Story lead by example with live meet up

Following months of separation and online meetings, The Story Events team recently held a live all staff meeting at Tobacco Dock to discuss their plans for the future, as they, like many other agencies, seek to secure a safe future in the post-pandemic world.

Using one of the venue’s Studio spaces, which include high-impact LED presentation walls, the three-hour meeting included a break-out session, where teams discussed and presented back ideas for developing the business over the next six months.

Founder Director Sam Gill feels that agencies should be leading by example in the safe return to live. “The event was a perfect reminder of the real value of getting together in person and was far more valuable than all of the online meetings over the past five months. There is no doubt that agencies need to adapt and change to the new environment and Story needs to continue to be at the forefront of innovation to secure its future”.

“I am increasingly confident that the test events will go well over the next few weeks and that we will get the green light confirmed for October 1st. However, the next big industry challenge will be to encourage our clients to start booking live events with confidence.”

The meet up was followed by drinks and street food in the evening sunshine at the venue’s Skylight bar, which has been operating safely and successfully since early July.