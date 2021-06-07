Story Gives Back Show winners announced

Story Events have just announced the free stand winners for their September London Christmas Party Show at Pan Pacific London, following the online vote by previous visitors for the two new and boutique suppliers they would most like to meet at the Show:

Shadow Road Productions

Shadow Road Productions is a small independent theatre company specialising in bringing exciting pieces of theatre for all ages and occasions in unusual venues and spaces in creative new ways. Their work usually involves a charitable aspect of some kind – raising awareness and funds or, with their most recent project, ‘Fireside Folktales’, taking live entertainment out to people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to enjoy it.

They are aiming to branch out into events, corporate entertainment, and private parties – offering something original and exciting to these markets and, in turn, enabling them to fund more of voluntary and charity work elsewhere.

Advertisement

“Shadow Road Productions’ Founder, Emma King-Farlow commented, “We are delighted to have won the Story Gives Back vote and are looking forward to exhibiting with you in September to show your visitors the fantastic entertainment – festive and otherwise – that we have to offer!”

Imagine Experiences

Imagine Experiences offer immersive experiences at leading UK landmarks and hotspots for small groups, without the luxury price tag.

Founded in 2020, in response to the pandemic’s impact, Imagine’s team benefits from more than 40 years’ industry experience through its senior team and a network of global travel contacts, suppliers and customers. They are currently crowdfunding to push their unique and perfectly positioned business forward.

Sian Morse from Imagine Experiences commented, “We are delighted to have won the opportunity to attend the London Christmas Party Show and introduce our amazing tours and products to a wider corporate audience. We can’t wait to meet and mingle whilst talking about the jingle season!

The Show has already attracted over 50 of London’s more established venue and event supplier exhibitors and, with very few stands remaining, they are confident in delivering an inspirational and educational experience to their corporate buyer and agency audiences.