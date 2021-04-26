Story Gives Back launches free exhibitor opportunities at their Christmas Show.

Launched four years ago, the Story Gives Back initiative returns to help promote small or new event suppliers to over 750 event agencies and corporate buyers at their London Christmas Party Show at Pan Pacific London in September.

Sam Gill, CEO of Story Events commented “We know that it has been a really tough year for all event industry suppliers, so whilst it’s great to have major industry players including Barbican, Awesome Events, Brasserie Blanc and Smart Group returning to the event, we are delighted to be offering our continued support to two free stand winners at our September show”.

“Story Gives Back represents a special area at our Show, where two stands are given free-of-charge to small or new event suppliers helping to boost their presence in the market”.

Suppliers apply via a simple online form to be part of the scheme and then a vote is put to the Show’s past visitors asking them to choose who they would like to see at the Show.

Advertisement

Applications for the 2021 Story Gives Back initiative are now open. To apply please follow this link and fill in the application form. If you have any questions regarding the initiative, please contact grace@storyevents.co.uk for more information.

To view the 2019 winners Giddy Up events and Originails, please click here.