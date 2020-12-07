Story announce new dates for Summer Show

Story Events have just announced the new dates for their award-winning London Summer Events Show which will now be staged at its traditional City home, Banking Hall, on Wednesday 5th and Thursday 6th May 2021.

CEO Sam Gill comments “We have chosen these dates based on the increasing confidence from Government that the vaccination roll-out will deliver a safe and full return to live events after Easter. We expect to attract a high quality audience back to the venue at what is likely to be the first live London trade event for the events industry after 12 long months of life in the virtual world.”

“We appreciate that this later date brings us closer to the summer events season, but we feel the show will give exhibitors the earliest opportunity to get back in front of agencies and corporate buyers to discuss their event plans for the whole of the coming year.”

The London Summer Event Show will be delivered on a revised floorplan to allow for social distancing, with additional Covid-secure protocols as may be required, and will include its normal great mix of seminars, live entertainment, workshops and round tables to sit alongside the wide range of venue and supplier exhibitors. In addition, all the seminars will be recorded and available to all visitors online after the live Show.

The Show offers exhibitors a range of well-priced stand sizes and enhanced marketing opportunities and the team will also be launching their applications for their three free “Story Gives Back” stands to new and smaller suppliers in the New Year.