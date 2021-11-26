Stop the Yawn! Wake up your audience and generate high-quality leads

inwink is the SaaS firm for business-to-business event-marketing. At the regular inwink Morning Show, the team and guest speakers share best practices for online, hybrid and live events.

Speakers from ecommerce market analysis firms MikMak and Profitero share five key lessons from Commerce Live 2021 on how to engage with audiences.

5 Best Practices you can use to boost interactions at online events.

Best practice #1: Partnering to succeed

Clear objectives are the way to successful partnerships. We also combine forces and ecosystems to drive traction and use inwink’s access right management system to create a clear team structure from the outset.

Best practice #2: Communication strategy before, during and after the event

Create a personalised communication strategy. The aim is to connect with audiences at key moments in the run-up to the event and afterwards. This includes segmentation, automation and personalisation, with planned reminders.

Best practice #3: Onboarding the internal teams

Explain the value and new features to get the best out of the platform and not fall back into old ways. It is vital to show the sales and other internal teams how the platform enables connection with clients and prospects during the event to drive lead generation.

Best practice #4: Seamless speaker experience

At inwink the speaker experience happens in one place. This includes a Green Room or speaker lounge, offering a personable way to connect with other speakers before they take the stage. Remember small details like allowing a 10-minute buffer before they speak.

Best practice #5: Driving engagement and maximizing interactivity during the event

Boosting engagement throughout the event helps to generate leads. Connections can be created online through face-to-face meetings, the ability to ask and answer questions directly, conversation prompts and driving participation in the chat module and networking tables

