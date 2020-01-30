Sterling Event Group announces partnership with event venue Victoria Warehouse

Sterling Event Group has announced a new partnership agreement with one of Manchester’s leading event venues, Victoria Warehouse.

As part of the supplier agreement, which commences on 31st January 2020, Sterling Event Group will be the venue’s preferred technical production supplier and will provide exclusive in-house rigging services for corporate clients across the venue’s wide array of unique spaces.

The technical production company, which celebrated its 20-year anniversary last year, works in partnership with many event venues and clients across the North West & the UK and is thrilled to be supporting Victoria Warehouse and its clients. Victoria Warehouse has numerous event spaces catering for intimate gatherings to large scale conferences and exhibitions all with an authentic industrial vibe.

Richard Bowden, MD of Sterling, commented on the partnership: “We are really excited to be back working with the team at Victoria Warehouse, a venue with their strap line ‘We are what you make us’, which for our projects team opens up a world of options for creativity.”

James Cohen, MD of Victoria Warehouse commented: “We are thrilled to be partnering again with Sterling Event Group for production and rigging. Their team have a genuine passion for exceeding client expectations. This combined with their array of in-house services means we can be sure our clients receive the very best experience.”

This partnership comes at an exciting time at Sterling, with a recent expansion adding a further two warehouses to their Manchester-based headquarters creating eight additional jobs. The company plans to continue this growth throughout 2020 with investment, innovation and development to further improve its offering.