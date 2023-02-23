Top of Article

Award-winning brand experience agency, Audience, has appointed Stephen McIntosh as their Client and Strategy Director, as its new client roster hits a huge 117% increase over the past 12 months. McIntosh will lead the agency’s Client Development across all creative mediums, reporting to managing director, Alexander Bright.

McIntosh has over 15 years of experience overseeing client delivery on integrated campaigns for brands such as Deloitte, Google Cloud, Malaysia Airlines, American Express, Samsung and Virgin Media O2 and was recognised by C&IT as one of the ‘Top 35 UK Agency Planners Under 35’ soon after joining Audience in 2018.

He has worked across client services and delivery roles at Audience for more than 5 years, including leading on Virgin Media’s latest product launch of ‘Stream’ in 4D, a world-first OOH billboard experience, which gained industry recognition at The Drum Experience Awards at the end of last year and was shortlisted for Campaign Experience Awards earlier this month.

Prior to joining the agency, McIntosh led American Express activations and partnerships at Momentum and has worked as a senior account manager for Undercurrent.

“Stephen has been an integral member of the growing team at Audience. Clients enjoy working with him and producers really do work to high standards under his direction. I can think of no-one better in the industry to lead this department as we enter our next stage of growth.” says Bright.

McIntosh said: “After 5 years here at Audience it’s a great privilege to be taking on this opportunity. Becoming a leading member of the SLT at such an innovative agency is a dream come true. I look forward to creating many more world-first brand experiences with the amazing team I have around me.”

The appointment comes in line with the launch of a new senior leadership team for this growing agency.