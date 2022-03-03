Statement on the crisis in Ukraine issued by the Events Industry Council

Events are designed to bring people together, for the common good. By their very nature, events do not discriminate between race, ethnicity, gender, social class, cultural identity, or borders.

The Events Industry Council strongly denounces the war in Ukraine and condemns the clear violation of international law. We are deeply disturbed by the humanitarian crisis unfolding, which will ultimately impact other countries and regions across Europe and are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of the people of Ukraine.

The military invasion of Ukraine is in direct conflict with the values that all of us who serve the Events Industry Council and our global community passionately believe in, and we strongly oppose any form of violence and oppression that negatively impacts the safety and security of those that work in the events industry across Ukraine, their families, colleagues and indeed all Ukrainians.

All of us at the Events Industry Council, and our global EIC family, have been deeply moved by the bravery, courage and resolve of the Ukrainian people and the incredible show of support from our own community and across the world.

We stand firmly with Ukraine and urge all parties to work towards a peaceful resolution.