Stand Out extends voting deadline for The Crystals

The deadline for The Crystals, Stand Out magazine’s latest initiative to celebrate its 150th edition, has been extended to April 27.

Stand Out launched The Crystals 2020 in March – it’s a quick to enter industry voting system and takes just 60 seconds to select your Favourite UK Event and Favourite UK Event Supplier.

Caroline Clift, editor of Stand Out magazine, explained: “Last month, Stand Out launched The Crystals. It was an incredibly positive story at a time when industry was coming to terms, for the first time, with the news that coronavirus was going to have a big impact on our sector.

“Naturally, our industry had to evaluate the implications of the situation and take stock of the financial measures being offered by the Government.

“But now that the events industry has had time to digest the news, we thought it right to extend the deadline to give more people an opportunity to spread positivity and vote for their Favourite UK Event and Favourite UK Event Supplier.”

The awards are simple to enter; it takes just 60 seconds to vote. What’s more, it doesn’t cost a penny to enter. So which is your absolute favourite event to attend as a visitor? Or what’s your absolute favourite event to work on? Equally, which event supplier do you love to work with? Which contractor always goes that extra mile and you couldn’t do without. Let us know.

Clift continued: ‘We have had some great votes so far. It’s been really interesting to see who loves working with whom and which events have a special place in people’s hearts. I encourage all of our readers to spread some positivity during these unprecedented times and vote.”

The winners of the top 15 Favourite UK Events (ranked 1st to 15th) and the top 15 Favourite UK Event Suppliers (ranked 1st to 15th) will be awarded their “Crystal”. The ranking will be revealed in the 150th anniversary issue of Stand Out magazine.

To vote for your Favourite UK Event and Favourite UK Event Supplier, click here.