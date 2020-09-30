Hundreds of people from the live events sector stood safely and silently on College Green, Parliament Square yesterday, highlighting the pressure the government’s Covid-19 restrictions have brought to bear on the ‘night time economy’. And how little support is geared towards the companies and individuals who design and deliver shows, inside and out.

Part of PLASA’s @WeMakeEvents campaign, all participants wore face coverings and stood 2m apart, which served to emphasise their commitment and capacity to deliver events safely, given the opportunity.

The protest took place under the same Stand as One banner as Global Action Day – September 30 – which, at 8pm GMT, will see ‘thousands of venues and places of work #LightItInRed alongside unique projections, art installations in a bid to raise awareness and drive change’.

Photo: AMMP/Bogdan Maran

The chancellor’s £1.57 billion bailout for arts, culture and heritage industries won’t reach a significant proportion of the people, the manufacturers or the industry supply chain behind a sector worth £42.3bn to the economy.

Staring into a further six months of limbo a Rishi Sunak rethink is vital.

#WeMakeEvents is calling on governments worldwide to extend significant financial support for the people and companies in the events sector supply chain until they can viably return to work.