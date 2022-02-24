St Patrick’s Day festival returns to London after two-year hiatus

The St Patrick’s Day festival will return to London’s streets after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The celebrations over the weekend of 12 and 13 March will showcase Irish arts, performance, culture, food and dance.

The iconic parade will include 11 key workers, who will be honoured for their contribution to the fight against Covid.

Singer and BBC Radio 1 DJ Gemma Bradley will host the main stage in Trafalgar Square.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was delighted the event could return with a theme of bringing the community back together.

He added: “London has the largest Irish population in the UK and St Patrick’s Day provides a wonderful opportunity to honour the spirit of our Irish community and celebrate the enduring strength of the relationship between our two countries.

“Lá Fhéile Pádraig Sona Daoibh!”

Londoners and visitors can enjoy performances from acts including Soulé, Xona and Altan on the main stage, as well as busking on the Underground.

The parade on the Sunday will see Irish marching bands and dancers winding their way from Green Park to Trafalgar Square from 12:00 GMT.

Trafalgar Square will host a line-up of Irish talent, from family-friendly concerts, to storytelling, from 12:00 to 18:00.

There will also be children’s workshops and food and drinks stalls including one from chef and owner of the Myrtle restaurant in London, Anna Haugh.

Ireland’s ambassador to the UK, Adrian O’Neill, said he had witnessed the “strength, cohesion and determination” of the Irish community in London and further afield during the pandemic.

He said: “The challenges of the last two years have proven the resilience of our community, but also shown the ways that we have come together in solidarity – to stay connected with those who were isolated and to support the vulnerable among us.

“This year’s St Patrick’s Day festival in London will be a fantastic celebration where we can connect again in person and proudly celebrate our history, heritage and culture, as well as our contemporary community in all its rich diversity.”

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED BY BBC.CO.UK ON 23RD FEBRUARY 2022. SOURCE