SpotMe announces their new solution for webinars, completing their end-to-end B2B event marketing platform

SpotMe SA yesterday announced availability of their latest product, Express. SpotMe Express is a new web-based webinar management solution that completes the spectrum of events from webinars to hybrid and virtual events. This new solution will allow B2B marketers to deliver stunning webinar experiences to their customers, and boost ROI and growth .

Create : Custom branded webinars with interactivity in a modern web and mobile experience. Unified event experience from webinars to virtual and hybrid events with content replays on demand.

Scale : Seamless customer experience with 24/7 support SLA(5min response). Enterprise grade event management with SOC2 compliance and data residency (US, EMEA and APAC).

Adapt : Foster a relationship with your audience and deliver engaging content throughout the year. Enhance the buying journey (CRM and marketing automation integration) and dive into relevant insights with interactions and interests.

SpotMe Express revolutionizes the webinar software category by bringing live streaming technology and virtual event engagement tools to high-frequency webinars. Leveraging SpotMe’s live streaming technology, marketers can now significantly extend the reach of their webinars, with initial reach of up to 5,000 attendees. Using live streaming technology allows anyone with a modern web browser to attend and join the webinar in a quick and frictionless way, boosting attendance rates.

Paired with polling, Q&A and applause interactions, attendees actively participate and engage during the webinar. With polls, presenters can make their presentations engaging and captivating, and respond to live questions during the presentation. Applause is a simple and fun way for the audience to engage with the speaker during a webinar. By sending an applause, everyone else, including the speakers, can see the applause emoji floating off-screen in real-time.

Focusing on presenter and speaker experience, is another key area that SpotMe Express is bringing to the webinar experience. With a browser-based video-conferencing and green room for speakers, the host can fully control the look and feel of the webinar. Thanks to the multi-role system, everyone involved in the delivery of the webinar gets only the access it needs.

This means that SpotMe’s platform now extends to webinars, along with in-person, hybrid and virtual events. Thanks to this end-to-end coverage of B2B marketing events, SpotMe’s customers no longer need to search for separate solutions for their event and digital marketing needs.

“Helping businesses accelerate their customer relationships is our main goal,” said Pablo Fernandez, VP Product at SpotMe. “And SpotMe Express does exactly this. With a beautiful and easy-to-use interface, marketers will easily wow their customers. After all, a first impression goes a long way to establish a brand.”

SpotMe Express is available today as a generally available product. For more information, speak to your SpotMe representative today or request a demo.

