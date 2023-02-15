Explore 4×4 are award winning outdoor activity and adventure specialists, providing the ultimate Team Building experiences. Whether you are looking to discover the hidden strengths of your team, inspire and develop team spirit or simply to say thank you to them, we can help provide the greatest corporate and group event!

Our unique and exhilarating outdoor activities are perfect for corporate events. With one base on the Norfolk/Suffolk border and another in Warwickshire. With brilliant facilities available at both locations our Team days not only will have your team bonding and working together but we can also provide a range of food and drinks to refuel!

Whether you have very definite ideas of what you want or no idea at all, we’ll work with you to put a great package together. Our experienced and qualified team are enthusiastic, inspirational ex-military and ex-police. They’ve led teams in some of the most challenging parts of the world. They have the credibility to bring your teams together; and of course the ability to make your event, the most fantastic fun! We cater for events and budgets of all sizes, from light hearted and relaxed days to something a whole lot tougher. Choose one of our ready-made packages or put your own together.

Events could be made up of any of the following activities:

Archery

Crossbows

Air Rifle Target Shooting

Knife, Axe & Spear Throwing

4×4 Off Road Driving

Blindfold Driving

Clay Pigeon Shooting

Skid Pan Driving (Elveden only)

(Elveden only) Military Team Challenges (brings out the individual strengths of your team)

(brings out the individual strengths of your team) Military Experience (including Sniper Range, Close Quarter Battle Range and various military survival techniques)

(including Sniper Range, Close Quarter Battle Range and various military survival techniques) Military Survival (including Navigation, Shelter Building, Food Foraging/Preparation etc)

Please see our website for prices of individual activities. For bespoke packages, groups of 50+ can be at a reduced rate. For more information about our Team Building packages please give us a ring or an email.

www.explore-4×4.co.uk | enquiries@explore-4×4.co.uk | Phone: +44 1787 320640

FEATURE