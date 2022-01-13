Sport Activations: How Provision connect brands with sports fans worldwide

Delivering activations is at the heart of what Provision Events do; ‘Connecting brands with sports fans worldwide.’ As an effective form of experiential marketing, the Provision team have implemented their activations at over 1500 events globally since 2004, including roadshows and fan zones across multiple sports. With extensive connections in golf, tennis, rugby and cricket, and expansion into snooker and football, it is clear that Provision Events have a significant impact on the world of sport.

Provision’s prime focus is to create unforgettable and meaningful activations for their clients, which enhance fans experiences at the world’s biggest sporting events. Provision work closely with rights holders such as the PGA Tour and Premiership Rugby, agencies such as IMG and Wasserman and brands directly, to entertain sports fans beyond the sporting competition they have bought tickets to see.

Enticing and engaging fans in activations give brands the power to positively impact on fans experiences, a great tool to use when working towards goals of increased brand exposure, product immersion and data collection; all of which lie within the specialities of Provision Events!

Nothing is beyond the capabilities of the Provision team, where bespoke requirements can be easily met whether it’s conceptualising and building brand new activations from scratch or incorporating existing brand assets and products within fan zones. Getting fans involved in sport from a participation perspective has always been in the interests of Provision, where activations are designed to give fans of all ages and abilities the opportunity to get involved. With this in mind, it is no wonder that Provision Events are entrusted to deliver activations for charities, youth organisations and community groups, as well as globally recognised brands.

With a highly experienced team of professionals, Provision knows exactly what attracts fans to their activations, demonstrated through some of their magnificent fan zones at prestigious sporting events such as in 2019 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris, and their most recent fan zone for Atlantis at the 2021 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Operating a full turnkey operation, Provision deliver across location types away from sports courses, stadiums, and courts, through their roadshow platforms, helping to take brands to the fans outside of the traditional places they may expected to be seen.

Visit their website www.provision-events.com to explore the incredible breadth of activations they have delivered over the years

