Special Occasion Linen provides the finishing touch your event has been looking for!

From small private dinner parties to high-end awards ceremonies, Special Occasion Linen has been enhancing the event industry since 1886.

Part of the textile rental and laundry services company, CLEAN, Special Occasion Linen is a dedicated specialist linen provider that is loved by event organisers and venues all over the UK. Events that the firm has supplied include Wimbledon, Six Nations Championships, Goodwood Festival of Speed and Glyndebourne Opera.

What can Special Occasion Linen offer you?

With over 14 different sizes in rectangle and square, and the largest stock of round tablecloths of any linen event hire company, Special Occasion Linen can meet the needs of any event, big or small.

It also boasts table runners in four different sizes and a range of colours.

Additionally, you can find the very best chair covers that can be finished in a coloured wrap, sash and/or bow.

With a 32-strong colour collection, Special Occasion Linen can offer a staggering combination of 5,900 colours in its napkins, cloths and runners. This is ideal for events with specific colour schemes, venues looking to add a splash of colour, or organisers who are simply looking for plain colours to complement their show.

Alastair Young, head of sales, commented: “There isn’t a requirement that we haven’t seen, and no event is too large or small for us to consider supporting.

“We also provide server aprons which are ideal for adding a sense of professionalism to any function.”

If all this isn’t enough, Special Occasion Linen can provide top-of-the-range waiter, glass and oven cloths which are perfect for outdoor events or functions with temporary kitchens and bars.

Why does my event need linen?

Aside from adding the ‘final touch’ to many events, Special Occasion Linen completes events with professionalism, beautiful effects and attractive finishes.

Placing an order with Special Occasion Linen has never been easier: customers simply get in touch through email or phone and the Special Occasion Linen team will do the rest!

The team ensures customers are placing the correct sizes before confirming a suitable delivery and collection schedule.

Every order is then handpicked, steam ironed and packed to be delivered in ample time of the event (usually one to two days beforehand). Customers are also given pre-labelled returns bags for ease when the linen is picked up for collection.

Alastair added: “Through our end-to-end service, we provide venues, event managers and private clients with a seamless, worry-free experience that inspires confidence time and time again.

“Our swatch service allows customers to match their table linen designs to an event’s colour scheme. Customers often use swatches during their event planning meetings with clients and during meetings with other suppliers, such as florists, to ensure colours complement each other and the event looks fabulous.”

This post is sponsored by Special Occasion Linen