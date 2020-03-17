Special edition podcast: Industry calls on gov to support #eventprofs

In this special edition of the Event Industry News podcast, Matt Rakowski from DBpixelhouse joined editor, Adam Parry, to discuss the petition for the government to offer more economic support to the event industry.

Created less than a week ago, the petition has gained huge traction, attracting over 111,000 signatures so far.

Having created the petition and written a series of letters to government officials, Matt discussed exactly what he wants the petition to achieve and who should benefit.

Listen in to learn exactly what the event industry is lobbying for, what this “economic support” might look like and what else the government could do to support event professionals.

Furthermore, learn what you can do to help support this petition and to get it discussed in Parliament.

If you haven’t signed the petition yet, you can do so here.

