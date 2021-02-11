Speaker applications now open for Event Tech Live USA & Canada

The first Event Tech Live USA & Canada – a content rich virtual show – opens on Tuesday June 8th and organiser Event Industry News is calling for speakers to join an already illustrious line-up.

Split between two live stages working to Central Time, the focus will be on latest tech solutions behind the pivot process and beyond. How lockdown developments/lockdown thinking will impact the brave new world on both sides of the Atlantic.

Confirmed participants include Jason Popp, president of marketing solutions for events specialist Moss, who’s also on the Virtual Events Institute board, Rachel Wimberley, Tarsus Group’s US executive vice president, and Scott Wilcox, chief innovation officer and partner at SXSW, the Austin Texas festival which will be fully online in 2021.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “Taking the show to the States and Canada is about cross pollination. We want to bring European/rest of the world ideas with us and put them in a portal with North American experience and expertise.

Content is bigger than king in the virtual world – it’s emperor at least – and, in step with the brand, Event Tech Live USA & Canada will be coursing with quality stories, questions and answers.

“There are eight keynote sessions on the plan at the moment, a mixture of panels and individuals talking from experience and ambition, so we’re working with award-winning Lineup Ninja to add to that through companies/teams with tech that makes a difference and people comfortable talking about it to camera.

Joe Atkinson, co-founder at Lineup Ninja, says: “We’re delighted to be working with the Event Tech Live team on their exciting new venture into North America. We can’t wait to help them pull together a programme full of innovative people and influential voices.”

Thought leaders with engaging case/impact studies and a capacity for confident delivery are encouraged to apply.

Speakers applications are open now and close March the 31st.