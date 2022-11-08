Spanish agencies set for Event Tech Live tour

Event Tech Live London (ETL) has partnered with Eventscase, in conjunction with the AEVEA (Spanish Event Agencies Association), to bring an ‘Agency Tech Tour’ to ETL 2022.

There is no standalone event tech show in Spain and ETL’s move to Excel, which has City Airport, the Queen Elizabeth Line and hotels galore on its doorstep, opens the door, wider, to a new world of key buyers.

Keen to see the solutions and ideas under ETL’s umbrella, the companies taking part in this first ETL tour include CWT, Avant Events, Grupo Absolute, MKTG Spain, 4foreverything, Acciona Cultural, Estudi Ferran Sendra (EFS) and Kiwi Eventos. AEVEA president, Carlos Lorenzo, will also be making the ‘fam-trip’.

Adam Parry, tour host and co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “It’s been great to work with Eventscase to bring Spanish businesses into ETL.

“From facial recognition to accessibility to engagement and far beyond, it’s an opportunity to find out about very latest thinking, and how it can benefit their events, in a single location. At the same time, the trip pushes the boundaries out for exhibitors and sponsors.”

Eventscase CEO and co-founder, Jose Bort, says: “It is a pleasure to celebrate our 10th anniversary at Event Tech Live. Eventscase history runs parallel to this amazing event so we wanted to do something special. And what better way to bring English and Spanish technology interests together than to invite the best Spanish agencies to ETL.”

Event Tech Live is at ExCeL London on Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th November.

