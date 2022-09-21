Spaces & Stories add New Century to their portfolio

Spaces & Stories, Broadwick’s global full service event space provider and platform, is proud to present the addition of Manchester’s legendary New Century to its growing collection of venues and locations.

In the 1980s, New Century was adopted by the Madchester scene, fostering homegrown talent as The Stone Roses and Happy Mondays and played host to the likes of Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones. The iconic venue will reopen as a live music venue and arts space. The project, which has cost £10 million, will be spread over three floors and is set to retain many of the Grade II-listed building’s original features.

The iconic mid-century venue New Century re-opens in 2022 as a platform for new ideas and emerging talent. Combining an iconic 800-plus live events venue with 10,000 square feet independent food kitchens, a central bar and a college for sound and digital technologies, New Century offers an experience like no other. Spaces & Stories is now thrilled to be managing the prestigious hall.

The venue builds on its musical legacy for a new generation, with a flexible layout and state-of-the-art sound and lighting facilities. The unique multipurpose event space is a perfect venue for conferences, product launches, award ceremonies, filming and private celebrations.

The space has been meticulously restored for a new generation and offers signature features including a sprung maple dancefloor and wooden panelling. Alongside state-of-the-art production facilities, bathrooms and kitchens, a technicolour lighting installation spans the dancefloor, creating the opportunity for a variety of moods.

Marrying Spaces & Stories’ extensive knowledge in managing event venues and New Century’s impressive spaces and facilities, this addition to Spaces & Stories’ portfolio offers access to spaces with many years of know-how and expertise in the event venue industry.

As an established location and event provider with a difference, Spaces & Stories provides services that range from finding the perfect locations to working with clients to produce unforgettable events and experiences. This includes drawing on Broadwick Live Group’s award-winning production expertise to make client’s ambitious visions a reality.

Other properties, venues, and locations which are currently managed by Spaces & Stories include WeWork, Grosvenor Britain & Ireland and Depot Mayfield.

Jemma Scott, Head of Spaces & Stories, says:

“New Century brings unique character and a piece of live music history to the growing Spaces & Stories portfolio of eclectic and out-of-the-ordinary venues. We are delighted to be helping to introduce an iconic part of Manchester’s history to new generations as a multifunctional and dynamic platform for new events and ideas.”