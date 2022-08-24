Somerset House announces sustainable, inclusive and diverse supplier search

The iconic central London venue is inviting businesses to apply to become an accredited supplier.

The venue hosts hundreds of events each year for a range of clients and is keen to ensure its suppliers and their services are equally inclusive and sustainable in practice.

Rebecca Moore, senior event manager, said “Somerset House is committed to building a diverse and inclusive community reflecting the nature of our society. Our newly accredited suppliers will reflect this and actively engage with it. There’s a lot of new, forward-thinking talent in our industry, and we welcome businesses both big and small that identify with our beliefs and working practices.”

The accredited list is being reviewed for the first time in over three years. Somerset House is expecting significant interest given the opportunity to work with high profile brands, businesses, and institutions on large scale public events, such as 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair and London Design Biennale, to creative industries, corporate clients, charities, and social enterprises.

Events range from 50 – 1,500 guests and include – but are not limited to – conferences, meetings, receptions, product launches, fashion shows, brand activations, dinners, press events and exhibitions.

Somerset House – the ‘home of cultural innovators’ – is run as a charitable trust, with revenue raised from event hire to fund its artistic programme and outreach work, and to contribute towards the maintenance of the Grade I listed building. It receives no regular funding from the Government.

Moore continued “Businesses that work with us have a positive input into the venue’s programme and in-house artists, enabling the creation of events and initiatives that inspire people and business across the globe. With everything we do, we motivate and give back inclusively and ethically.”

The Trust is searching for suppliers in the following categories: catering, event production (including AV), floristry, furniture, and exhibitions & walling. As part of the tender process, supplier’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, anti-racism, and sustainability will be a crucial consideration. Somerset House is looking for suppliers who demonstrate a genuine commitment to these areas, and who are actively learning and responding to create and champion best practice within the industry.

Contracts will run from March 2023 – March 2025.

Expressions of interest can made via the website: https://www.somersethouse.org.uk/venue-hire/accredited-supplier-tender from Tuesday 23rd August – Friday 16th September. Suppliers will be shortlisted, and new accredited suppliers will be announced on Monday 3rd April 2023.