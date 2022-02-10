SoFi Stadium and Tappit introduce mobile wallet feature in SoFi Stadium App

Tappit, a Global Cashless Data Organization, Will Help Create Safe, Seamless Fan Experiences Throughout SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park

Tappit, the global payment and data ecosystem for sports, events, stadiums, and venues, and SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams/Owner Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke, today announced a 10-year partnership. The partnership will introduce fans to a convenient and fast way for mobile payments, as well as incentive-based opportunities, which could include discounts and giveaways, with the addition of the SoFi Stadium Wallet feature to the stadium’s app.

Tappit’s white-label technology will increase SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park visitors’ ability to make purchases using only their cell phones, adding additional contactless and cashless payment options. By scanning a simple QR code while in the SoFi Stadium Wallet, fans can easily pay for their food, drinks, and merchandise quickly and efficiently – without the need for cards. The data and insights around fan behavior and consumption that can only be delivered through Tappit’s real-time data suite will give SoFi Stadium unprecedented opportunities to understand their venue, their visitors and how to ensure the experience is truly state-of-the-art. Most importantly, Tappit’s solution makes it possible to connect all data points across Hollywood Park’s 300 acres, giving the site a 360-view of the fan’s consumer journey.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. The vision and infrastructure in place are truly world-class. By adding Tappit’s seamless payment solution and the powerful, actionable data and insights it generates, SoFi Stadium will be able to continue offering loyal fans meaningful experiences in and around the venue with faster transactions and shorter lines,” said Jason Thomas, CEO, Tappit.

Major league sports teams, live event brands, venues and hospitality organizations in the U.S. and globally trust Tappit with ensuring fans and staff alike still have an enjoyable time while equipping them with data that will help them truly understand those they serve.

“SoFi Stadium is one of the most technological and fan-oriented venues in the world,” said Skarpi Hedinsson, chief technology officer, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “When it came to choosing a partner to launch SoFi Stadium Wallet across SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Tappit was the logical choice. We want guests that enter our site to have multiple payment options, so they can make transactions safely and efficiently. Through Tappit’s technology and the invaluable insights it provides, we’ll be able to do just that.”