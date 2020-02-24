Sodexo appoints new sales manager for AMEX Stadium in Brighton

Leading events and hospitality specialist Sodexo has appointed Lauren Olney as Sales Manager for the conference and events business at Brighton’s American Express Community Stadium, part of the group’s Prestige Venues & Events portfolio.

As Sales Manager, Lauren is tasked with leading the sales team of four to deliver a high performing sales culture across the venue’s conference and banqueting facilities.

Lauren joins the team at the AMEX Stadium with over a decade of experience behind her, most recently as Event Sales Manager at The Ned Hotel in London; and prior to that as Conference and Banqueting Events Manager at The Landmark London Hotel. Lauren also held the position of Senior Conference and Events Coordinator at St. Ermin’s Hotel in Westminster.

Andy Perkins, General Manager at American Express Community Stadium, said: “We’re thrilled to have Lauren on board. She has brought with her a wealth of experience from a number of top venues, and I’m confident the sales team will achieve new highs with her innovative strategies and can-do attitude.”

Advertisement

Lauren Olney, Sales Manager at American Express Community Stadium, comments: “I’m really excited to be part of the team at the AMEX Stadium. I’m looking forward to putting my experience to good use to showcase the impressive event spaces and facilities here, and to help the venue continue to grow and succeed.”

The American Express Community Stadium is one of the South Coast’s premier conference and events venues, offering everything from small private meetings to large scale conferences.