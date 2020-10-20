Socio event platform shortlisted for Event Technology Awards 2020

Socio’s event platform powers virtual, hybrid, and live events from a single, end-to-end solution. Built for events — not meetings, Socio pairs registration, streaming, engagement, and networking for a seamless event experience.

With multi-device functionality, attendees can easily toggle between their mobile device and desktop computer for optimal video streaming, while simultaneously engaging with other platform features.

For flexible streaming, Socio offers RTMP functionality, meaning organizers can broadcast any compatible streaming service via the Socio platform, including professional produced video. Paired with Socio’s native chat, polling, and Q&A features, attendees can engage within the same window as the live stream and without navigating to a new window or separate solution.

To keep engagement flowing long after a virtual, hybrid, or live event wraps, organizers can harness the excitement of their events and turn it into year-round engagement using Socio’s Communities platform.

Robust networking features allow attendees to connect, share files, and engage with each other in 1:1 chats and on social walls. The “Shake to Connect” feature allows attendees to connect and network simply by shaking their device in person and virtually.

Socio’s event platform elevates sponsor visibility via banner ads, sponsor profiles, splash pages, and push notifications.

And with Socio Registration, attendee data flows to our Virtual Event Suite, Mobile App, and Communities. Event organizers can segment different attendee groups and assign multiple ticket types to each, leading to a personalized attendee journey in the entire event platform.

Want to learn more? Join one of our live demos.