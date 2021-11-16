Smyle transforms National Grid’s Investor Day event with innovative hybrid approach

National Grid is partnering with creative agency Smyle for its Investor Day, a one-day hybrid event showcasing the energy provider’s evolving business practices, its market position and the role it is playing in energy transition.

The annual event, which this year is themed around ‘Doing Right Now’, is being delivered by Smyle for the first time. The agency devised the theme following research, which aims to reflect the fact that National Grid is ‘doing right’ in the energy transition, and doing it ‘right now’ with major investments and on-the-ground initiatives. Smyle is responsible for both the in-person event and the virtual version, both of which are taking place at the same time.

The in-person event will see a select audience of one hundred people gathering at ExCeL London, and attending a number of breakout sessions hosted by National Grid leaders. Smyle is using storytelling and technology to bring to life National Grid’s initiatives and people. Smyle camera crews are capturing the event in real time, with all footage being fed through Smyle’s gallery and managed by its central studio team.

Footage is being live streamed to the online audience using the latest Bizzabo platform, with interactive elements for virtual participants built into each session. The live audience will rotate between three innovative breakout session experiences, while the virtual audience will access an exclusive digital-only interactive rotation, with a dedicated host onsite curating their experience.

Dax Callner, strategy director at Smyle said: “We are delighted to help deliver National Grid’s Investor Day, which brings to life the innovation and ‘sexiness’ of this engineering-focused organisation in a way that has not been done before. By providing high-tech experiences and compelling content, we are challenging the traditional capital markets day format, immersing the audience in the event and helping to make the company and its values easy to understand.”

National Grid’s Investor Day is taking place on 18 November.